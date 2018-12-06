Harare Business Expo 2018 on tomorrow

The one-day Harare Business Expo 2018, which takes place tomorrow at the LongCheng Plaza, is expected to attract hundreds of both small to medium enterprises.

The Expo’s coordinator Tanyaradzwa Taderera said the expo presents a unique opportunity for those in SME’s to network, interact and exchange experiences as Zimbabwe’s economy is largely rooted on SME’s, which contribute massively to the economy.

Last year, SMEs’ reportedly accounted for 70% of those who fund Treasury through taxes.

Taderera said there was a huge demand by exhibitors.

“Those interested in exhibiting can contact us on +26377460226 or +263782167105 or +263772573895,” said Taderera.