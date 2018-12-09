I’m no land baron, says Msindo

DESTINY of Africa Network (DAnet) founder and Zanu PF-aligned cleric, Obadiah Msindo, has claimed his land deals were above board and that he is not a land baron.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

Msindo, known for parcelling out residential stands across the country, said this while speaking at the launch of gospel musician Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi’s album in Harare on Friday night.

The preacher donated a 300-square-metre residential stand in Kadoma to the gospel diva.

“Some people say I am a land baron, but I am different from those other land barons because my books are in order,” Msindo said.

“If former president Robert Mugabe would have been here, he would have said your operations are in order.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a commission to investigate the alleged parcelling out of land by land barons linked to the ruling Zanu PF during Mugabe’s era.

Mnangagwa has vowed that those that found to have acquired the land illegally would be prosecuted.

Msindo took the audience through the gospel of prosperity, while at the same time showering praises on the Mnangagwa administration.

“If you don’t work hard, you die. Work to eat. There are a lot of opportunities in this new dispensation. Grab those opportunities, get that mine, and get that farm. Faith without action is dirty,” he said.

“We are coming out of those difficult 37 years and we need to give this new government a chance.

“It will be a difficult time of transformation. We are coming out of Egypt and Canaan is nigh.”

The Zanu PF-aligned cleric early this year said he had secured funding to roll out a car loan scheme for pastors and their wives, a move that was aimed at attracting votes for Zanu PF ahead of the July 30 election.

On Friday he said he would soon roll out similar projects targeted at gospel artistes.