Don’t keep looking for something you already have

A lot of time is wasted by most believers praying and fasting for the things that God has already provided. We keep asking God to heal us, prosper us, deliver us and yet the truth is that He has already done all these things for us.

Grace tidings with Dr Doug Mamvura

This may sound absurd to some of you. You might be thinking, I have got a doctor’s report to prove that I am seriously ill, or you haven’t seen my bank account. Regardless of what the natural facts are, the truth is that God has already given you whatever you need.

II Peter 1:3 states that “According as His divine power has given us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him that has called us to glory and virtue”.

The only thing we are lacking is knowledge. Most believers live in a constant state of trying to get God to do something. They are begging God to move through revival, healing, or prosperity. They run from meeting to meeting or from church to church trying to get something from God and yet they are not aware that they already have it.

In Ephesians 1:3 we read — “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ”.

The words “He has blessed us with all spiritual blessings,” clearly show that it is a done deal. You and I as believers we already have all spiritual blessings. So why do you have to ask for something that you already have been blessed with? Yet the average Christian starts from that position. If they are sick, instead of starting from “By His stripes I was healed” (1 Peter 2:24) or “I have the same power that raised Jesus from the dead living in me” (Ephesians 1: 19 -20), they will take the doctor’s report or the pain in their bodies and say, “I am sick. God will you heal me?” They start moving toward victory instead of coming from victory. They forget that they are not the sick trying to get healed, but they are the healed resisting sickness.

Instead of defending your healing and releasing what Jesus already provided, most of us try to get God to do something. If you don’t understand this, then this is definitely one of the main reasons you aren’t receiving from God. You need to get a revelation of this. Jesus has already provided everything you will ever need. You are blessed with all spiritual blessings — all of them.

Do you realise that whether or not we see a physical manifestation of what He has done in the spiritual realm is dependent upon what we believe and how we act, not on what He has done? It is not up to the Lord to heal us — He has already healed us (1 Peter 2:24). He gave His healing power to us to release and this is why He said “You shall lay your hands on the sick and they shall recover”.

Healing has already been provided. Financial prosperity has already been provided. Joy and peace and everything that you will ever need emotionally have already been provided. If you are having a bad day and things aren’t going right, if you don’t feel good, you don’t need to embrace discouragement, despair and hopelessness. The Bible makes it clear that you have already received all these things as we see in Galatians 5:22-23, it says love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, meekness, and temperance are in you if you are born again. It is right there in your spirit. I have often seen people come and requesting for prayer that “I would feel the love of God”. Most people think that this is a great request. What they don’t realise is that it assumes that it is God’s fault that they don’t feel His love. The truth is that God has already poured out His love toward you as we see in Romans 5:5 — “The love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Spirit whom God has given unto us”.

The truth is that God loves you whether you feel it or not. His love has been poured in your heart in other words, in your spirit. And His love isn’t conditional upon your good actions or holiness. You have got to start from this place that “God has already provided everything and if I don’t feel His love, it is not that God didn’t give. It is that I don’t realise what I have”.

If God could be confused, I think He would be confused saying, “I told them in my Word that they were already blessed, healed, prospered and had total joy and peace in their spirits. Why are they asking Me for what they already have? Why do they ask Me to come into their services when I said I would always be in the midst of two or three of them?

Why do they ask Me to go with them when I said I would never leave nor forsake them?

When we go back to Ephesians 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.” It states that all those spiritual blessings are in heavenly places in Christ, but they are in you because you are in Christ, which is what the next verse says: “According as He has chosen is in Him before the foundation of the world” (Ephesians 1:4).

Philemon 6 is another verse that explains this truth. Paul was praying “that the communication of thy faith become effectual — that means that your faith would begin to work — by the acknowledgement of every good thing which is in you in Christ. You see every good thing is in you in Christ. You have already got it. And He said He would never leave you nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5). So instead of praying “Lord just be with me this week, if it be your will, for Jesus sake or God where are you?” You should pray “Thank you Father that you will never leave me nor forsake me. Thank you for your goodness”. You should just start acknowledging the good things that the Word says are in you and then your faith begins to be effective. You will start seeing these things manifest in your life. That is so much easier than begging and pleading with God to come.

God has already done His part. When Jesus died on the cross, He said “It is finished” (John 19:30). And the Scripture reveals in Ephesians 1:20 that He is now seated at the Father’s right hand. He is not working anymore. He has already done it. It is finished.

Do you need to be healed today? It has already been done. Jesus bore your stripes in His body 2000 years ago. Do you need to be saved? It says in 1 John 2:2 that “He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for our sins only, but also for the sins of the whole world”. He has already forgiven the sins of the entire world. It is not a matter of if God will forgive you, He has already forgiven sins. Will you receive His forgiveness? Will you put faith in what Jesus has done? That is the issue.

God has already forgiven you. He has already healed you. He has already commanded His blessing upon you and your finances. He has already given you love, joy and peace. You don’t need God to respond to you, you need to learn to respond to God. It is easier to defend something you already have than to get something you don’t have. This is so powerful and this is where most believers are missing it. They know that God can do all these things, but they don’t think He has done anything yet.

They start from a position of unbelief. We need to begin to believe that things have happened that we can’t see, taste, hear, smell or feel. We can believe that there are television and radio signals in the atmosphere even though we can’t see them. We know that all we have to do is take a television set, turn it on, tune it in, and we will see that those signals were there the whole time. We need to begin to apply this to the spiritual things. We can’t limit this concept to just our physical realm.

There is more going on than what you can perceive with your five senses. There is a spirit on the inside of you, and there is a spiritual realm where God has already done His part. It is a matter of you moving into agreement with Him and receiving what He has already provided.

 Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School. Feedback: drdoug@corporatemomentum.biz or Twitter @dougmamvura