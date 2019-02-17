Matabeleland chiefs back Chamisa

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa last Thursday received backed from two traditional chiefs following a meeting with the traditional leaders from Matabeleland who threw support behind him saying Zimbabwe must “do away with old school politics”.

Traditional leaders have faced accusations of being an appendage of the Zanu PF with Chiefs Council president Fortuner Charumbira often in the forefront in openly supporting the ruling party.

Charumbira at the Zanu PF conference held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South in December said chiefs belonged to Zanu PF.

On Thursday, Chamisa, alongside his deputy Morgan Komichi and chairperson Tabitha Khumalo met representatives of Matabeleland Chiefs led by outspoken Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (Ntabazinduna) and Vezi Maduna (Filabusi) at the party offices in the capital.

Khumalo and Ndiweni on Friday confirmed the meeting, with the latter adding that Matabeleland chiefs’ wanted to appraise themselves on Chamisa’s views on how he wanted to move the country forward, should he be in power, among other issues.

“Chamisa shows maturity because he has intellect, he has youthfulness behind him and can accept ideas very quickly and so the meeting was much more receptive.

“We need something new, fresh that has not been tried and not done before,” Ndiweni said in an interview.

“The other pool of politicians around is much older than him and in many instances is stuck in their positions; it is difficult sometimes to teach someone who is old new tricks.

“What I am talking about is that we need a mind that can move very quickly, but what is really clear that old school politics will not fix Zimbabwe.”

Khumalo was, however, non-committal about disclosing more details on what was discussed in the closed door meeting.

Ndiweni and Maduna have been very vocal against government, particularly on the Gukurahundi massacres that killed an estimated 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.