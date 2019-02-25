Top SA executive for AMH Conversations

By Staff Reporter

Top South Africa-based business executive Cheryl-Jane Kujenga will be the guest speaker at the second edition of the AMH Conversations Leadership Series scheduled for Harare next month, the organisers have revealed.

A Zimbabwean, Kujenga, who is the AdCorp Holdings Limited chief financial officer and executive director, will speak about “Breaking the second glass ceiling: from sector leadership to the C-Suite: Progression and development of African women up the career ladder” on March 6 at Meikles Hotel.

“The Women in Leadership Conversations grew out of a desire to see more women represented in leadership roles in business and the community,” the organiser, Olga Muteiwa said.

Former South African Cabinet minister Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, who is now the Nelson Mandela University vice-chancellor, spoke at the inaugural event in November last year.

The second edition will precede International Women’s Day on March 8 .

“The campaign theme of #BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world, which is a theme as a brand we will be following closely,” Muteiwa said. “Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) has partnered with Hivos and Lafarge Cement in celebrating this important day.”

Kujenga, also known as CJ, studied her articles at Ernst & Young Zimbabwe and progressed to become the youngest black female partner at Ernst & Young South Africa.

She has an EMBA from the University of Cape Town and a B Compt Hons from UNISA.

Using her 20 years of commercial experience, she will unpack the progression and development of African women up the career ladder.

