Gold panner axes mate

Brenna Matendere

Police in Gweru have launched a manhunt for a Shurugwi gold panner who struck a colleague with an axe over a minor misunderstanding on Friday, leaving him for dead.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the suspect, only identified as Joel, is wanted for an attempted murder case.

On the day, Brian Mazenge (30) of Riverside in Gweru was at the Pounds Mining Syndicate compound, Wanderer, Shurugwi, looking for gold buyers. He reportedly approached Joel, who was drinking beer, and inquired from him.

Joel told Mazenge to get away and immediately pulled an axe from his trousers and struck the complainant once on the back of the head and twice on the left forearm for no apparent reason. Mazenge sustained serious injuries and is battling for life at Gweru General Hospital.