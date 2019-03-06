Of Gushungo’s stern warning and blundering Lacoste

Letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My people,

Greetings from myself and the Great Gushungo.

Gushungo sends you special greetings from the Blue Roof mansion.

He is also grateful for the many congratulatory messages, which he received from Zimbabweans who are in the country and abroad on his 95th birthday.

He was in a boastful and merry mood as he is aware that none of those who were so cruel as to deploy military tanks against his old person will live for as long as the grandmaster of Zimbabwean politics.

Nearly all of the messages were wishing Gushungo more years on earth, while complaining about the hardships that have revisited Zimbabweans in a major way.

Of course, The Great Bobster himself was very saddened by the developments.

The warning

Most of you must have read about the chilling warning that Gushungo the Great is reported to have issued on Lacoste and his sidekicks.

For the avoidance of doubt, below is what Gushaz was reported to have said on the occasion of his birthday:

“Some believe being a leader entails murdering people. That’s not it. (Joshua) Nkomo, (Simon)Muzenda and I did not create the army to kill people. The army does not lead politics.”

For the record, it has to be mentioned that in the early 1980s, Gushungo and his juniors in Zanu formed the Fifth Brigade, or Gukurahundi, whose mandate was to bludgeon and kill people in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces simply because they supported Joshua Nkomo and Zapu.

Allegations of an armed rebellion were thrown in order to justify the training and deployment of a brigade.

When the final body count was made, more than 20 000 civilians were killed in the genocide.

History should also record that in 2008, Gushungo was a beneficiary of army excesses when communities in Mashonaland were killed or maimed after he lost the first round of voting to Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC.

He went as far as to utter statements to the effect that the bullet was mightier than the ballot.

Back to Gushungo’s statements to celebrate his 95th birthday.

“Now we hear there are countless graves of people killed by the army, who is going to unearth or exhume those bodies?

“Zvamuri kuita izvi zvichakudzokerai, mangwana, mangwana, chaiwo! (What you are doing, killing people, will come back to haunt you very, very soon. It will catch up with you).”

Very strong words from a man who may know things that many people are not privy to.

Rather than ridicule, threaten or dismiss the above statements made by Gushungo, it may be wise to note them.

Let us now wait and see what will happen.

How long is Lacoste attachment?

There have been heated discussions on different platforms with some people saying Team Lacoste need to be given enough time before we can begin to see their policies bearing fruit.

They argue that Gushungo had destroyed the country and taken it too far down the road that to resuscitate it would require a long time, including very painful antidotes.

The sceptics are, however, countering that argument by saying that Team Lacoste has had enough time to prove if they are capable of leading this country to recovery or not.

They further argue that so far, Team Lacoste has failed to deliver any relief to Zimbabweans.

The only thing they have managed to deliver are colourful scarves and a healthy taste for luxurious travel.

The sceptics further argue that Team Lacoste can be equated to a student on internship or attachment whose term has ended in dismal failure.

“The way Team Lacoste has been running the country is similar to what people on attachment would have done. Except this lot has failed totally,” argued one of the sceptics.

How embarrassing

In the 1980s and right up to the 1990s, the people of Botswana used to do their shopping in Zimbabwe alongside Zambians, Malawians and, yes, South Africans.

People from Botswana used to come to Zimbabwe to further their education.

The communities were so big that one of their major cultural events was Miss Botswana.

Fast-forward to just close to two decades and Botswana with their diamonds and some cows are providing rescue packages for Zimbabwe.

The public media went into overdrive displaying the levels of desperation that we as Zimbabwe find ourselves in.

But Botswana, like any other country in the world, were not going to just throw money into a bottomless pit without conditions.

In the final analysis and simply put, that money is for businesses in Botswana who may want to invest in Zimbabwe with all its interesting situations.

The MDC tournament

The upcoming MDC congress should prove to be an exciting event.

It is already turning out to be like a very exciting knockout tournament.

The party that claims to be democratic is employing tactics employed by Zanu PF.

Chamisa is being endorsed while anyone suspected of wanting to challenge for positions is being pilloried.

And it’s still more than a month away. We need more popcorn.

Gushungo chete chete!

Chatunga chete chete!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)

Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com