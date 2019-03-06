Man assaults girlfriend over sadza

Simbarashe Sithole

A 31-YEAR-OLD Harare man was dragged to court last week by his girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her over a plate of sadza.

Admire Gurupira (31) of Cranborne suburb pleaded not guilty to domestic violence against his girlfriend Monica Musikiwa (32) before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Prosecutors said on November 23 last year, Gurupira visited his girlfriend’s home in Mvurwi around 9pm after a beer drink and demanded a plate of sadza.

His girlfriend could not provide the food and in a fit of rage, the accused took a laptop belonging to Agribank Mvurwi, where Musekiwa works, and smashed it on the floor before breaking three water glasses.

Gurupira then allegedly assaulted Musekiwa on the head using his mobile phone. He was remanded out of custody to March 15 for judgement.