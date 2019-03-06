Man rapes, impregnates daughter, niece

Nhau Mangirazi

A 46-year-old Karoi farmer tried to commit suicide after raping and impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter as well as his 21-year-old niece.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victims’ identity, appeared in court last week facing two rape charges.

Prosecutors said the man raped the victims on several occasions at their home until they fell pregnant.

His daughter reported the abuse to her mother but she tried to sweep the matter under the carpet, until family members reported the matter to the police after the girls confided in them.

The man tried to kill himself by drinking poison on February 11, but survived and has been hospitalised since then. He was remanded out of custody until March 12.