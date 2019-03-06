Vic Falls gets jet boat cruise

Nokuthaba Dlamini

VICTORIA FALLS was gripped by excitement yesterday following the launch of a jet boat cruise beneath the 120m Victoria Falls Bridge shared by Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Shearwater Adventures jetty general manager Garth Fowler said the introduction of the jet boat, which saw the closure of the bridge from 6am to 8am, was a success.

Fowler said the boat was a reinvention of the 2003 jet boat, which mysteriously disappeared on the Zambezi River amid suspicions it sank after developing a fault.

“The boat, which was used previously was not specifically designed for this environment,” he said.

“It was fibreglass and had two engines among other design faults, so this boat has been designed for this environment. This is a fantastic addition to Victoria Falls as it will showcase the gorge and the river, while giving people the opportunity to get onto the water and see the power of the Zambezi River rapids in the hands of someone who is obviously a trained pilot of this nature.”

Fowler said the sailing would be guided by the water levels and in the event of extreme high water levels, it would be taken off the gorge.

Justin Chuma, the boat’s captain, said his crew was ready for the challenge.