3 most successful Grand National trainers

There is no other race more popular than the Grand National in the UK. It is not only popular among racing fans but also housewives and children too. The Grand National has a long and rich history with its inaugural race run in 1839.

1- Ginger McCain

Ginger McCain has a huge name in the history of the Grand National. He was the first person who saw the great racing talent in the legendary Red Rum whom he bought for 6000 Guineas at an auction at Doncaster. Red Rum was suffering from a bone disease at that time, however, McCain tried to cure him and trained him to run in the prestigious Grand National.

Ginger McCain got his first Grand National when Red Rum snatched victory from Crisp who was 15 lengths clear of Red Rum at the last fence. Red Rum won the next year and came in second for the following two years. In 1977, he got McCain the third Grand National trophy.

McCain enjoyed incredible success with a legendary racehorse. However, he also proved later that his success wasn’t only due to the luck of getting an exceptional horse. With Amberleigh House, he claimed his 4th Grand National in the year 2004. He retired from racing after the 2006 Grand National. He died in 2011 due to cancer.

2- Fred Rimell

Fred Rimell was one of the greatest trainers in the history of the Grand National. He was given the title ” Mr. Grand National” after winning the prestigious race four times.

Rimell registered his first victory in 1956 when his racehorse ESB took advantage of the sudden collapse of Devon Loch and won the race. Five years later, he registered his second victory with Nicolaus Silver, one of the few grey horses in the history of the Grand National to win this race.

His most memorable victory came with Rag Trade after he claimed his third trophy in 1970 with Gay Trip. Rag Trade outclassed the legendary Red Rum in the 1976 Grand National giving his trainer his fourth Grand National victory.

Fred Rimell died in July 1981, but his widow continued the training and won several races.

3- Vincent O’Brien

Vincent O’Brien was voted the greatest influence in horse racing history in a poll conducted by the Racing Post. He trained winners in all the important races of UK, Ireland, France, and the United States. He won the Grand National in three successive years with three different horses.

He won his first race with the 8- year old Early Mist in 1953. Next year, his 8/1 shot Royal Tan finished ahead of Tudor Line and Irish Lizard to win him back to back Grand Nationals. Vincent O’Brien surprised everyone when his trained racehorse Quare Times won him the 3rd consecutive Grand National by an incredible 12 lengths.