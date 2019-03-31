Bikita reels from Cyclone Idai’s wrath

BY SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

Seventy-three-year-old Theresy Chikwaku of Chimbidzikai Village under Chief Marozva in Bikita sobbed as she narrated how nature’s wrath robbed her of a two-roomed house she had just finished building.

She is one of the hundreds of Bikita villagers in that predicament after Cyclone Idai ravaged the area.

Shelter is problem number one in the cyclone-hit district after houses collapsed under the relentless rains that pounded the area for three continuous days.

The other problem that has swept through Bikita is the large number of blair toilets that have collapsed, sunk into the ground or were left so unstable that getting inside them is a big risk.

Villagers are now using bush toilets and it has become messy and there is fear of a cholera outbreak or other communicable diseases.

“Maybe it’s because blair toilets here are made of weak materials because almost all of them have collapsed and we are using the bush and the whole place is now very messy. We need assistance to build new toilets,” said Kiriana Mada.

Chikwaku, who acknowledges receiving food aid from donors in Masvingo through the provincial Affairs minister office said it took her two years to complete building the house, which was destroyed in a matter of seconds by Cyclone Idai. She does not have the power or resources to start afresh and has lost all hope.

“I am grateful to be alive, but in deep pain. It took all my resources to build this two-roomed house, which was destroyed in a few seconds. I am in shock and in no position to rebuild,” Chikwaku said.

“My son is a groundsman in Harare, and he cannot afford to come home to rebuild this house. I do not have the resources to rebuild, I make less than $50 monthly.”

Such are the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai, which killed hundreds and left thousands homeless in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe over two weeks ago.

In Bikita, an estimated 1 206 houses were destroyed, according to district administrator Bernard Hadzirambwi.

Many Idai victims have been left with emotional wounds that will take forever to heal with some escaping death by a wisker.

Patricia Bhogodho (26), a mother of three, was nursing her seven-day-old baby in her kitchen when her roof was blown off by strong winds at night.

She contemplated death when her children broke down in tears begging her to protect them from the harsh weather.

Bhogodho said she managed to carry all three children and ran into her bedroom where they hurdled into a corner for safety.

“I am still in shock, I was breastfeeding my child when my roof was blown away and the heavy rains began pounding us.

“I was stunned and realised the gravity of the situation after my children begged me to protect them.

“My husband was sleeping and when he heard the children cry, he ran to our aid and we hurdled in a corner as water was flowing into our bedroom. My children are safe and were not injured,” said a visibly shaken Bhogodho

Aletta Munhundiripo (54) of Mutamba Village under Chief Marozva said she was lucky to be alive after two of her dagga huts gave in while she was seeking safety in one of them.

She said cheating death twice in one day and losing five dagga huts in three days had left her desperate.

“My bedroom collapsed around 3am while I was sleeping, and then I was almost struck by the falling debris.

“I escaped to my kitchen, which also gave in as I was lighting a fire to keep myself warm,” Munhundiripo said.

“I am scared by what happened but grateful to be alive, I sought shelter at my sons’ house and I am staying there until I complete rebuilding my huts.

“The tragedy has taken a toll on my being and my son’s children are being forced to sleep in the kitchen because of this.”

Chief Marozva said they were conducting a community assessment before assisting villagers rebuild model homes and toilets at affordable cost.

He also said donations were pouring in from the business community and well-wishers.

“We are working together with Bikita Minerals in conducting community assessment projects after which, we will design model houses and toilets for the affected families,” he said.

“I applaud all those who have donated to the affected families.”

Prayer Tasara (24) from Tauya Village, whose two-roomed cottage’s roof was torn off said he escaped death by a whisker after he decided to hide under his bed.

He lost property valued at RTGS $1 500 after water submerged his property before he decided to seek refuge at a neighbours place, a kilometre away.