WiFi Boys stun Chiefs

BY FORTUNE MBELE IN BULAWAYO

Bulawayo Chiefs ………..0

TelOne …………… (0) 1

NEW boys TelOne’s timely substitutions in the second half paid off as they scored their first goal in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League just 10 minutes before the final whistle to secure their first ever win following a hard-fought victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, second half substitute Tafadzwa Sibanda’s produced a beautifully executed volley from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper David Bizabani.

The goal was a result of an onslaught by TelOne in which Chiefs defender Mengezi Dube headed the ball onto Sibanda’s path. Sibanda who made no mistake and volleyed past Bizabani, who was caught off-guard.

It was an evenly balanced match with both side missing a considerable number of chances until the TelOne technical bench introduced Sibanda and veteran Jacob Muzokomba. The telecommunications side’s fortunes began to change.

TelOne played a goalless draw with Herentals in their first game away at Rufaro before picking up their first set of maximum points on the road once more in their second game at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

It was Chiefs’ second defeat after losing 5-0 to Chapungu in their first game at Mandava, which saw coach Joseph Sibindi throw in the towel in his first game giving way to Farai Tawachera, who was in charge yesterday.

TelOne gaffer Jairos Tapera (pictured below) was happy with his team’s performance, heaping praises on Joel Luphahla who assembled the team before he came on board.

“Joel Luphahla did a good job in identifying these talented boys. The boys are fantastic and ball retention is 100%. The only thing we have to work on is the final third, but otherwise I am happy with the three points,” Tapera said.

Chiefs’ technical analyst and fitness trainer Thulani Sibanda, who was also rehired after the mauling by Chapungu, stood in for Tawachera.

“The PSL is not an easy league. We will come right. We are slower on the ball and can’t inter-play nor keep possession. Within a week or two we will be better. There were some disturbances in pre-season, but that is water under the bridge,” Sibanda said.