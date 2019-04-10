Businessman fights to save assets

Staff Reporter

A Harare businessman who lost an assortment of household property which was attached to recover a $4,7 million debt owed to Oman-based investor Thamer Said Al Shanfari, on Friday sought political protection to avoid losing his assets.

According to the papers, Munner Kamruddin Kazi had his assets attached by the Sherriff of the High Court before a decision was made to return them under unclear circumstances.

Some of the attached items included chairs, fridges, a washing machine, a coffee maker, a microwave and cars, among other properties.

But documents suggest that Kazi approached senior judicial officers to save the property from going under the hammer.

Kazi had tried to shield the properties by claiming that they belonged to his wife and children, but High Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa dismissed the claim.

The attachment of the property came after Shanfari, who was represented by Everson Samkange of Samkange Hungwe Attorneys, secured a court ruling against Kazi in October 2015.