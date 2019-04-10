Farm worker kills teen

Brenna Matendere

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by a farm worker in Zhombe who accused him of trespassing.

Midlands acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said Blessed Dube of Mloyiswa village was shot by David Stefano on March 31.

She said on the day Dube was searching for stray cattle with his brothers Worship Ncube (18), Walter Dube (19) and Vine Dube (20) when they entered Hopton farm.

They camped at a site at around 9pm and started preparing food before they were spotted by Stefano.

He quizzed them why they were at the farm and before they could respond, Stefano opened fire.

The brothers took to their heels in different directions and when they regrouped at Bobs business centre Blessed was missing.

In the morning the brothers returned to the scene and found the teenager’s body. He had a gunshot wound on the back of his head.