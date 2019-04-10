Guard up for molesting school girls

Stephen Chadenga

A 26-year-old female security guard from Zvishavane has appeared in court on allegations of molesting primary school pupils under the guise of teaching them sex lessons.

Choice Muzeti of Maglas Compound in Zvishavane, who is employed by a private security company to guard premises at Gresham Primary School, allegedly molested young girls at the learning institution.

It is alleged that Muzeti would pull the girls’ labia, saying she was teaching them how to have sex with men.

Muzeti appeared before Zvishavane resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing four counts of performing an indecent act on a young person.

Mnjanja remanded Muzeti in custody to next Monday for continuation of trial.