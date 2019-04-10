Kezi man jailed for stock theft

SILAS NKALA

A man from Sun Yet Sen in Matabeleland South has been slapped with a nine-year jail term for stock theft after slaughtering a neighbour’s ox.

Jonathan Lubimbi (33) of Tuli One Village pleaded guilty to stock theft when he appeared before Kezi magistrate Konzanai Arafat last Wednesday.

Lubimbi had been on the run since 2017. The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to nine years in jail.

Prosecutor Smart Tafireyi said on November 27 2017 at 7am Lubimbi went to Tuli One grazing area, in the company of Nhlanhla Ncube who is still at large, armed with an axe.

They struck Never Ngwenya’s ox with an axe before slaughtering it. —