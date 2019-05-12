Son sues dad for maintenance

NIZBERT MOYO

A Lupane State University student has taken his father to court for failing to pay his fees.

Nelson Nyoni (24), of Queens Park in Bulawayo, is demanding $240 from his father Simayedwa, a teacher.

The case was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Sheunashe Matova on Thursday, who granted a default judgement against Simayedwa.

Matova also ruled that Simayedwa must contribute $7 400 towards the outstanding school fees for his son.

He will also pay $17 in transport money. Nyoni said his father had failed to comply with a court order issued in May last to pay his fees.