Noble Stylz takes a dig at govt, again

By Sindiso Dube

Multi-award winning rapper Noble Stylz, real name Prince Butawo, who is known for producing songs for the common people by keeping government under check and balance, has released a new song titled Kanyika Kanaka, which features producer Fun F.

The self-proclaimed king of rap in the country has in the past released songs that took a dig on the government and the famous $15 billion video skit.

The song Kanyika Kanaka is polysemous — it can be interpreted as a cry for a small country with big problems or it can mean that all is well now for the small country.

In the song, the rapper talks about how people are struggling to get basic medical treatment in a small country which is rich in mineral resources.

“Atonga atonga asi mabasa ngaende kuvatongwi, aronga aronga asi chine basa ndechekuti chii charongwa,” Noble Stylz sings in one of the verses, implying that the masses don’t care who is leading them as long as they have jobs, basic commodities and manage to lead a decent life.

Other urban artistes who have released politically-inclined songs include Munetsi, Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

In 2016 Noble Stylz shot a an approximately three-minute-long video in which he comically questioned the whereabouts of the $15 billion worth of diamonds that former president Robert Mugabe said were looted in Chiadzwa.

In the video, Noble Stylz jokingly stresses that every citizen is entitled to at least $1 000 from the missing money, given that Zimbabwe’s population is close to 15 million people.

“Ndiani akapedzisira kuiona? (Who was the last to see the money?) I am going to Parliament to demand my $1 000 share. My daughter also needs cereals,” he says in the video.

Stream: Kanyika Kanaka – Noble Stylz ft Fun F