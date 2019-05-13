Understanding the spiritual realm (Part 2)

Divine insight BY HUMPHREY MUTANDWA

PRECIPITATION is one key to the water cycle. Rain comes from clouds, but where do clouds come from? In the first part of the series last week, Understanding the Realm of the Spirit, we looked at how the water cycle is a perfect description of how a man functions in the spirit.

Rain is a symbol of blessing and the Bible says if the clouds be full of rain, they empty themselves on the earth. When you allow the third state of water, ie, vapour, to become grounded in the spirit, becoming a cloud (condensation), that cloud will release the things you have been believing God for into the earth. Let us break this down a bit.

Through the process of evaporation and transpiration, water moves into the atmosphere. Water vapour then joins with dust particles to create clouds.

Eventually, water returns to earth as precipitation in the form of rain, snow, sleet and hail.

Dust can be resistance that one faces in life and when you respond to the situations spiritually, that’s from the realm of the spirit you become grounded in the spirit. There will never be a testimony without some form of resistance. There are stages in life one cannot skip for them to get into their place of breakthrough.

Clouds are water vapour that has formed and gathered and, later, produce rain. When you begin to react to situations spiritually, you become grounded and, finally, that situation shifts because the spiritual realm controls the natural.

Rain causes life on earth and the fruits of your functionality in the spirit will produce fruits in your earthly life. The spiritual gives birth to the natural or the physical. All clouds contain water vapour. You rarely see clouds in the desert because there is very little water to evaporate and form clouds. Coastal regions can receive a lot of rain because they pull up moisture from surrounding waters. That’s why the Bible says he that has more shall have more given unto him. The reason why others keep having is because there are principles they followed that you may not have followed.

Clouds don’t form over dry areas. Some areas become dry spiritually because we have neglected the water of God’s presence. The beauty of this story is that your life can impact others because dry areas can have rain since the clouds can move from your life to cause blessing in other people’s lives.

How is your life impacting others? A life in the spirit is a life that affects others. In Part 1, we said water in a cold state is limited by the body and today we noticed the resistance around you is to allow you to have roots in the spirit and as you begin to function from the spirit, there will be greater fruit in your life.

In the second dimension, there are demons and negative princes and for you to live or function in the third dimension, you will first face resistance in the second dimension. The reason why a lot of believers never function from the third dimension is because they run away from resistance and allow the wind to blow them away. For this reason, they don’t become grounded in the spirit.

Why are you so afraid and give up easily? Some vapour will not become clouds because they don’t mix with clouds and salt allowing them to gather spiritually. Resistance allows you to be grounded. When you are grounded, rain can come from you and rain is the blessing or breakthrough you want.

God bless you.

Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.