‘Chaka-Chaya neEcoCash’ promotion back and bigger

Staff Reporter

The multi million dollar ‘ChakaChaya neEcoCash’ promotion is back.

Now in its third successive year, this year’s promotion is offering more prizes, including cash, houses, a Cape Town cruise, property stands, goats and cows – not to mention a trip for two to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, which the Zimbabwe Warriors recently qualified for.

“We are obviously excited for our customers who will again get the chance over the next three months to be rewarded in a big way for their usage of EcoCash and for their loyalty,” said Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe CEO Eddie Chibi, as he announced the return of the promotion.

Cassava Smartech is the parent company of EcoCash, the popular mobile money transacting service, which is integrated to all major banks, retail outlets and merchants throughout the country.

Chibi said this year’s promotion will see customers winning prizes by earning usage-based points by using EcoCash as well as earning e-coupons from participating merchants, whenever they buy using EcoCash.

“The e-coupons entitle customers to discounts in the participating merchant shops while they get to enter the weekly and monthly draws using the usage-based points, through which they stand a chance to win many, many prizes,” he said.

“The beauty of Chaka-Chaya neEcoCash is that it is data-driven to provide value back to customers in a really simple way: The more you transact, the more points you earn, and the better chances you have of winning big with EcoCash in any of the weekly or monthly draws,” he said.

Chibi said the bonus draws were one of the most exciting aspects of the promotion.

“With the bonus draws, everyone can be a winner because there is absolutely no restrictions to who qualifies – it’s a lucky draw, and as long as one has been transacting with EcoCash, they stand a chance to win a house, a trip for two to Afcon, a Cape Town cruise or a trip for two to the Victoria Falls, among so many other consolation prizes” he said.

Giving details on the monthly draws, EcoCash CEO Natalie Jabangwe said customers’ spending values would be automatically tracked and used to help them accrue points.

“We have deployed a data algorithm, which scores and tracks the spending value of customers and links their spend to a customised point accumulation profile.

“A customer’s level of points determines their eligibility for the monthly draws,” she explained.

“A customer will require a minimum of five points to be eligible for the monthly draws and, to stand a chance of winning random prizes, customers are required to spend a minimum of RTGS$20 per transaction.”

She said this year’s promotion also included exciting ‘booster hacks’ by which customers would be able to boost the number of points they accrue through additional usage on special offers, such as subscribing to the EcoCash monthly bundle, or using the EcoCash debit card.

“Besides boosting points from special EcoCash offers, more booster hacks include the usage of EcoCash to pay for services from selected participating partners and merchants, which include Vaya, EcoSure, Ownai, Simbisa Brands, N Richard Group, and Gain Cash and Carry,” Jabangwe said.

The promotion, which returns for its third successive year, is running for three months, from May 1 to July 31, 2019, with the first draw set to be held at the end of May.