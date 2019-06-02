Gem Boys dazzle Yadah

BY KENNETH NYANGANI in Triangle

Manica Diamonds………… (0)3

Yadah FC……………… (0) 0

MANICA Diamonds produced a well-polished second half performance to score three goals after the break and dispatch Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

The Gem Boys, as they are fondly known, broke the deadlock four minutes after the break through veteran striker Stephen Sibanda before Tendai Mukono scored the cushion goal in the 79th minute.

Marshall Mudehwe added the gloss to an emphatic second half perfomance with the third goal in added time to seal an important victory, which delighted coach Luke Masomere.

“The fighting spirit is good; these players are tired from travelling week-in-week-out, but at least getting the three points is just good. Since the league started we have been travelling and we can’t sustain the fatigue,” he said.

His side counterpart Genesis Mangombe felt they lost to a good team.

“We lost to a good team, but we are hoping to bounce back in our next match. l believe we have a good team,” he said.

Manica Diamonds started the match strongly and inform player Timire Mamvura almost broke the deadlock as early as the 10th minute but his shot hit the upright.

The home side made an injury inspired substitution on the 23th minute when they brought in Tendai Kachembere for scorer Mukono.

Kachembere immediately made an impact after his flashing header went wide off Sibanda’s cross.

The visitors almost scored on the 41th minute through Brian Chikwenya, but his shot hit the right upright post with veteran goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube a beaten man.

Manica Diamonds started the second half strongly and barely four minutes into the second half Sibanda scored a gem of a goal to put his side into the lead before setting up Mukono for the second goal in the 75th minute.

Mudehwe nailed the final nail on the coffin in added time to give his side the precious points.