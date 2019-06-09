Ethiopia coffee exports to rise

NEW YORK — Ethiopia, Africa’s top coffee producer, is expected to export a record-high 4 million 60kg bags of coffee in 2019/20, the US Department of Agriculture attaché in Addis Ababa said, as yields improve and the area dedicated to coffee farming increase.

Production of coffee is expected to rise to 7,35 million tonnes in 2019/20, a 1,4% increase from the 2018/19 season. Exports account for just over half of overall production, and are forecast to grow 0,5% in 2019/20 from the previous year to reach 4 million bags. Coffee is Ethiopia’s most important export.

Exporters in the country are facing increased regulation, the USDA said, with the government banning several exporters in recent months for defaulting on their contracts and hoarding beans.

While supplies are greater this year thanks to higher yields due to better rains and the reduced prevalence of disease, the USDA’s forecasted yield of 0,82 tonnes per hectare comes in well below the government’s target of 1,1 tonnes per hectare, the report noted. — Reuters