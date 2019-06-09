South Africa rand tumbles

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s rand fell again early on Friday, reaching a new 2019 low as assurances by the ruling African National Congress about the independence of the central bank did little to ease nerves about economic policy.

At 6:40am, the rand was 0,63% weaker at 15.0900 per dollar, bring losses since Monday to nearly 5% as a public spat among senior ANC officials over the Reserve Bank’s mandate added to the bad news of a contraction to the economy.

The row has exposed deep divisions within the ANC. A group loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa opposes calls from a rival faction for the bank to do more to

boost employment and kick-start growth in the country’s ailing economy.

Data on Tuesday showed first-quarter growth contracted 3,2%, the most in a decade, almost immediately followed by the ANC’s announcement that it wanted the

bank to consider quantitative easing to lower government debts, sending the rand crashing.

Reuters