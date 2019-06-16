Granny dies on seeing eviction order

RICHARD MUPONDE

The Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South’s Bulilima district has resolved to pressure government to formalise the resettlement of illegal settlers in the Sibantubanye area following the death of a 60-year-old granny who collapsed and died after receiving an eviction order.

The woman reportedly collapsed and died after she received news from the Bulilima district administrator’s office that she was being evicted from her illegal settlement at Sibantubanye last week on Monday afternoon.

Zanu PF local leaders held a meeting recently at the party offices in Plumtree, where it was discovered that the settlers were illegally settled by a named chief who took money and cattle from them.

They then resolved that government should forthwith stop the evictions and instead formalise all the illegal settlers’ stay at the resettlement.

Addressing mourners at the burial of the woman, the ruling party’s provincial secretary for economic affairs, Moketsi Ndlovu, revealed the resolution.