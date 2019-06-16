Stop it Ngwena!

Letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People

I am sure you are all shocked and surprised by the cheap shots that Dhakisi Lacoste has been aiming at me.

Can you imagine a whole coup president going on national radio to allege that the famous Doctor Amai owns 16 farms?

So what?

Who does not know that Zimbabwe has been looted by all sorts of thieves since 1980?

And who has been around since 1980? Does he not know that everybody is a multiple farm owner?

This is the same coward with a proven track record of taking on women and weaker opponents.

When other men stand up to him, he is quick to take to his heels.

We all know how when Gushungo, at more than 90 years old, dismissed him in 2017, he ran like a rat across the border to Mozambique after making all sorts of allegations and claims of his life being under threat.

The same person who was labelled as a Dhakisi by the irrepressible Sarah Mahoka and who was embarrassingly undressed by Mandi Chimene

In the Wild West he would have been called the coward of the county.

Is this not the same coward who is still to go and personally pay his condolences to the family of Dumiso Dabengwa as he is afraid of shadows?

But the latest attack on a defenceless former First Lady who is nursing a very old and aged founding president of Zimbabwe is a punch below the belt.

If he is to talk about corruption, shall he begin to talk about all that gold being smuggled outside the country via South Africa through some small airports?

The illegal trading in ivory and other wildlife products and of course multiple farm ownership.

Lacoste should not forget that Gushungo has a fine collection of folders containing misdemeanours of each and everyone of his former lieutenants.

The so-called outing of Dr Amai is a clear reflection of just how petty Lacoste and his gangsters are, but also reflects how their attitude towards women stinks.

Of all the corruption unearthed under the land audit, he had to target a woman in order to try and prove the point that women are corrupt and not deserving of land under the land reform.

Initially, they started off by saying the family owned 24 farms.

What has happened to the other eight farms?

We all hope the Zanu PF women’s league and other organisations that pretend to defend women will stand up to express the deliberate attack on a civilian and defenceless woman by no less than a whole president.

A president who came into power through a coup, reflecting how dangerous he is.

Lunatics in MDC

The MDC is clearly a dangerous party to itself and Zimbabweans in general.

To start with, we all know that they are not as clean of corruption as they always want to pretend. Why has none of them exposed all the corruption that they found being practiced in government? Or maybe they started eating immediately with reckless abandon.

So for any of those clowns to deserve our serious attention, all those who were ministers should reveal the level of corruption that they unearthed in government.

When the MDC lunatics tried to murder Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora by setting on fire the house in which they sought refuge, the MDC leadership swept the issue under the carpet.

When Khupe appeared at a High Court for a ruling, a young lady was leading MDC louts chanting derogatory songs against Khupe in which they all, but labelled her a prostitute.

The young lady, who is very close to the leadership, was rewarded with free passage to landing the position of legislator for a Harare constituency.

Again the case was swept under the carpet.

Thugs were hired to boo Elias Mudzuri out of a public event and the case was swept under the carpet.

Now at the funeral of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, the fine men and women who plan to be Zimbabwe’s future leaders turned up in their numbers as usual and heckled Khupe.

This time they also went a step higher and heckled and jeered Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

And if these crazy people plan to lead Zimbabwe, they need to show that they are better than their rivals.

Gushungo Chete Chete!

Dr Amai PhD (Fake)

