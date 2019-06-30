Sensei Adam champions Karate development

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Former Africa karate champions Sneider Adam has opened dojos in Glen Norah A, Glen Norah B and Waterfalls as a way of giving back to the community and leading the development of the sport in the country.

Adam, who was introduced to the sport by his father Wilson at the age of four, won gold at the 6th Africa Championships in Cameroon two years ago.

At 21, Adam has travelled to different parts of the world in pursuit of the sport that he loves the most.

Sensei Adam has decided to introduce other people to the sport by setting up martial arts academies so they make a livelihood out of the sport and for self-defence.

“In Glen Norah A there is a dojo with up to 30 students, another one is located at Waterfalls Classic Gym and has about 15 members while at Glen Norah B Community Hall we have at least 25 students taking their karate training,” Adam said in an interview.

Adam believes that the international exposure that he has received has enabled him to play a part in the development of the sport in the country.

“My international experience has also helped me financially as I managed to open three functional dojos that are running now. This is a good move which I hope will motivate people to learn and understand the sport. It is a very important sport because it helps to grow and develop discipline in each and every one of us,” he said

To date the karateka has competed in countries like China, Japan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, South Africa, Thailand, Iraq and Iran participating in various international karate tournaments.

His dream is to pen dojos in other parts of Harare before he can consider other parts of the country.

“I have managed to open my karate clubs around the areas where I grew up in. Now I am also trying my best to move into town and open more dojos before I look beyond Harare,” he said.

This year Adam is set to travel to Iran and Thailand to represent Zimbabwe in world championship tournaments in August and September respectively.

Adam has won a lot tournaments both at junior and senior level in his fledgling career.

“I have many medals and trophies for both senior and junior years. I am very happy with what I have achieved in my career and it’s very good that I’m still moving forward. My parents have been pivotal in me getting this far because of their support,” he said.

In hindsight, Adam did not choose karate as it was his father Wilson Adam who made the choice for him and started to train him at the age of 4.

In the Adam family, karate was compulsory and his father trained all the children since he felt that it was essential and needed in their lives.

“It all started when I was four. My father, Sensei Wilson Adam, trained me since that tender age. He made martial arts compulsory in our family and my mother would complain that my dad was hurting her boy,” he said.

“But my father did not listen because he knew that it would benefit us in the future. My mother didn’t want us to be trained; to her it was something dangerous:

“Karate benefits kids in every aspect of their lives — physical, mental, spiritual and emotional. Developing balance, coordination, focus, respect and discipline, self-defence is a well known feature of every practice.”