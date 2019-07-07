Mamelodi Sundowns courts Young Warriors starlets

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

SOUTH African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns have invited Germany-based Warriors starlets Seth Patrick and Shama Bako for two-week trials beginning next week.

The two players are in the junior ranks of German fourth-tier club VfB Lubeck, which gave the England-bred Zimbabweans their first professional contracts.

Patrick and Bako were part of the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached Zimbabwe Under-23 side that beat Mozambique 2-0 on aggregate in the 2019 Under-23 Afcon qualifier in

March.

A defensive midfielder, Patrick was impressive on his home debut as the Young Warriors defeated Mozambique at the National Sports Stadium to book a place in

the final qualifying round where they will play South Africa.

Bako is a forward who can be used as a striker as well as on the wings and is yet to feature for the Young Warriors.

The Brazilians wrote to the players’ representative inviting the young players for trials at the club.

“We confirm that the above-mentioned youth soccer players have been invited by us to attend trials at our club for a period of approximately 14 days with

immediate effect to travel to South Africa on the 12th of July 2019,” read the letter written by the club’s administration manager Belinda Ndlovu dated July 5,

2019.

“They will be responsible for their own flights/bus and Sundowns FC will be responsible for their accommodation, transport and meals for the duration of their

stay in South Africa,” she added in the letter.

Should they make the grade, it would be an upgrade for youthful players who are playing junior football in the fourth-tier league in Germany.

The two will also maintain the Zimbabwean flavour at the club after Cuthbert Malajila left the Pretoria-based side after a six-year stay.

Warriors’ talisman Khama Billiat left Sundows last year after five trophy- laden years at the club.