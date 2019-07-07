North African giants chase Khama Billiat

JOHANNESBURG — Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has drawn interest from a number of teams in North Africa following his fine individual performances for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the fact that the Warriors were eliminated in no uncertain terms, Billiat was still able to sparkle at times on the ball and it caught the attention of some major clubs on the continent.

In addition, the 28-year-old scored into the double-figures in all competitions in 2018/19 South African Premiership meaning he is an attractive proposition as

a player.

His agent Michael Ngobeni said: “Of course, all the big clubs in Egypt wish to have him still.

“I’m overwhelmed with phone calls from Morocco, Tunisia also. I told them they must contact Kaizer Chiefs, he is not a free player, he is employed.

“The boy was in Afcon and he did very well although the team was eliminated early. But yes I’m seized with phone calls you know, I’m seized with phone

calls…Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia…Casablanca and all those clubs, they did contact me, but at the end of the day for from side I can’t say anything because

they must talk to Chiefs.

According to Ngobeni, Billiat’s contract with Chiefs is two years plus a one-year option and he has also made it clear that he has not yet discussed any of

this with Billiat as the player is currently away resting.

“If Chiefs say they are ready to sell it’s up to Chiefs and I can then speak with my client if he’s comfortable going there. So I don’t know whether they are

discussing with Kaizer Chiefs, yes or no.”

The 28-year-old Kaizer Chiefs forward was the star of Warriors during the ongoing Afcon tournament underlining his status as one of the finest players still plying their trade on the continent.

Billiat’s fine contributions especially against hosts Egypt in the first match and Uganda where he was named man of the match were in vain as the Warriors crashed out in the group stages following a humiliating 4-0 loss to DR Congo in their final group match.

Sport24