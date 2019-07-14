Tigere eyes individual honour

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AFTER failing to get individual recognition in previous seasons, FC Platinum midfield enforcer Never Tigere is determined to finally stake a claim for a slot among the top-flight league’s top players at the end of the season after a solid campaign so far for the current champions this season.

The 28-year-old former ZPC Kariba player is on a mission to finally earn his breakthrough to the top of the footballing podium by helping FC Platinum win a third domestic Premiership title on the bounce.

Previous years have proved that being part of the best players does not automatically result in being awarded the respected individual honour.

Instead, the winners, in most cases, belong to the team who claim the league title, something that Tigere is fully aware of.

The departure of Rodwell Chinyengetere in January gave Tigere a chance to take over his former teammate’s role and become FC Platinum’s creative midfield engine, where he is sometimes interchanged with Farai Madhanhanga and Rainsome Pavari.

Tigere revealed to StandardSport in an interview that his top priority this season is a place on the 2019 Soccer Stars of the year calendar.

“My target is to help FC Platinum win another league title, we want to set a record and maintain this dominance. But my personal target is to break into the season’s calendar,” he said.

“I have never been selected there, but believe me, when the season ends I will be among the best, if not the best.

“I want to score goals and if possible be the club top goal- scorer, but the best achievement would be adding another championship medal into my cabinet.”

Last year, FC Platinum had four players on the calendar, including Rodwell Chinyengetere, who was Player of the Season, Lameck Nhamo and Kelvin Moyo, who were first and second runners up respectively.

Farai Madhanhanga completed the winning quartet, while Norman Mapeza was named Coach of the Year.

Tigere also revealed his dream of playing in South Africa’s Premiership where many Zimbabwean players are plying their trade.

“Obviously any player in Zimbabwe wants to play outside the country and in most cases South Africa has become our dream destination.

“I also want to go there before I hang my boots, but though I have not received any offers so far, I am hoping to get some sooner or later.

“And FC Platinum is the right platform at the moment for me to achieve more and reach the levels any player would want to,” Tigere said.

Tigere is expected to play a key role for FC Platinum as they seek to maintain top position on the log standings when they take on Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium today.