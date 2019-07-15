Chief Ndiweni to know fate

SILAS NKALA

Outspoken Ntabazinduna traditional leader Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni and 22 others will know their fate on July 24 when a Bulawayo magistrate is expected to hand down his judgement in their malicious damage to property case.

Ndiweni (54) and his alleged accomplices are accused of destroying Fetti Mbele’s perimeter fence after the chief ordered her eviction from their village after she was found sleeping with a neighbour.

The chief accused Zanu PF secretary for administration and MP for the area Obert Mpofu of fabricating the case to fix him.

Ndiweni accused Mpofu of stealing a herd of 200 cattle belonging to his late father.