City woman up for fraud

NIZBERT MOYO

A Bulawayo woman has been arrested for fraud after she allegedly “sold” land belonging to the state to another woman for US$2 000.

Getrude Ndlovu (42) from Ilanda allegedly connived with her accomplice Steven Tshuma (54) to dupe Sheila Shuro.

Ndlovu allegedly met Shuro at Tredgold Building in Bulawayo and promised to help her secure a farm.

She later introduced the victim to Tshuma, who took her to Helensview Farm in Nyamandlovu and Shuro was told to start developing the land.

However, Shuro was evicted from the land and she reported the two to the police.