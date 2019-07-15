Top Menu



Navigation


You are here: Home Couple steals cooking oil

Couple steals cooking oil

July 15, 2019 in Local, News

NIZBERT MOYO

A Bulawayo couple is in trouble for allegedly stealing cooking oil at a supermarket.

Talent Moyo (31) and his wife Primrose Ngwenya (25) appeared before Bulawayo Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube last week facing theft charges.

They were remanded in custody to July 15.

The court was told that on July 9 the couple went to a Nketa 8 supermarket and Moyo took 3 X 750ml bottles of Zimgold cooking oil and hid it them his trousers.

He allegedly took another 1 X 2 litres cooking oil and gave it to his wife who hid it under her skin tight.

This was recorded on a CCTV camera, which led to the couple’s arrest.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Legal:

Our Partners:

Categories:

The Standard:

AMH logo

© 2019 The Zimind. All Rights reserved.

DMMA logo