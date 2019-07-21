Ex-rugby star Sibanda now boxing promoter

BY SPORTS REPORTER

FRESH from organising the comeback fight of ace Zimbabwean boxer Charles Manyuchi, former rugby star Gerald Sibanda has now ventured into boxing promotion and will announce his arrival onto the scene with a glitzy event in Harare on August 16.

Sibanda, founder of a fast-rising sports marketing firm called Athletes Sphere Management (ASM), was recently licenced as a promoter by the Zimbabwe National

Boxing Control Board following the huge success of Manyuchi’s victorious return to the ring in May.

The former Zimbabwe rugby winger — who has interest in a wide range of sporting disciplines — will also front the boxing division of ASM, named Athletes Sphere

Promotions (ASP).

On August 16 at Cresta Lodge in the capital, ASP will host the first edition of a VIP & Corporate Boxing Banquet, dubbed Friday Night Rumble.

On the guest list will be captains of industry, celebrities, public figures, diplomats — the who’s who of society.

“Boxing is my new journey,” said Sibanda.

“As a boxing promoter, it is vital that I bring the key stakeholders on board, and corporates are at the forefront. Boxing belongs to the masses, like any

other sport. We also recognise though that without corporate endorsement deals, there would be no professional sport to talk about. Building lasting relations

with our key corporate partners on such banquet nights can only help us get the right support and appreciation of sport and chiefly boxing.”

Friday Night Rumble will become a regular event following the August launch, with plans afoot to take the events to different parts of the country.

“As you might be aware, the famous VIP boxing nights are popular in Las Vegas in the United States and Emperors Palace in South Africa,” remarked Sibanda.

“The people of Zimbabwe love boxing and also the glitzy, glamorous and red-carpet events. This is an event for our partners and key stakeholders who are going

to take boxing and sport to the next levels of success in the coming years.

“What is important is that they are not only coming for the entertainment, but that they are also coming for the opportunity to grow their business networks

and find the right strategic partnerships for their next business transactions or mega deals. It’s going to be a glamorous night.

“I’m excited for my partners and team at ASM, who have put in the hard work behind the scenes in order to win the hearts of all who will have the privilege of

being there on this great night.”

The 33-year-old Sibanda said he had arrived in the boxing fraternity to stay and make a difference.

“From this night, it is my motivation to run my race as a promoter and to take Zimbabwean boxers to the next level,” he said.

“Athletes Sphere Promotions endeavours to produce our next world champion from Zimbabwe.”