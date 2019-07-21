Sables add experience for Uganda battle

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

SABLES coach Brendan Dawson has added plenty of experience to his squad ahead of Zimbabwe’s tough away Victoria Cup against Uganda at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala on Saturday.

The experienced South Africa-based trio of lock Jan Ferreira and loose forwards Biselele Tshamala and Njabulo Ndlovu are expected to add the much-needed

firepower to the squad after missing the Sables’ 39-10 victory over Zambia at Harare Sports Club last Saturday.

England-based former Zimbabwe youth international Aiden Burnett, who was part of the local side in the SuperSport Challenge in South Africa, is also in line to

make his Sables debut after being included in the squad for the Uganda match.

In addition to the reinforcements to the forwards, Zimbabwe, who fielded a new-look squad featuring nine debutants against Zambia, have also added plenty of

armoury to their backline resources.

France-based utility back Shayne Makombe, who ironically last played for Zimbabwe against Uganda in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, makes a return to the side.

England-based utility back Matthew McNab and Cape Town-based scrumhalf Kuzivakwashe Kazembe will also be battling to make the starting team for the match

against the Cranes in Kampala.

The Sables technical team was also eager to rope in the centre Riaan O’Neil and highly rated young prop Cleopas Kundiona, but they were not available for

selection due to club and work commitments respectively in South Africa.

Also unavailable due to other commitments is Germany-based livewire wing Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, who also last featured for the Sables against the Ugandans last

year.

South Africa-born loosehead prop Henri Boshoff, who had a solid debut outing against Zambia, misses the trip to Uganda due to injury while fullback Shingirai

Katsvere also remains unavailable due to injury.

Dawson will, however, be hoping the new inclusions make a positive impact as the Sables seek to maintain their winning start against the Ugandans in the

competition which also features Kenya and Zambia.

The Ugandans, who lost 38-18 to Zimbabwe last August in what was former coach Peter de Villiers’ only victory with the Sables, are expected to come out all guns blazing to avenge last year’s result.

Sables Squad: Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale, Tyran Fagan, David Makanda, Keith Murray, Neil Mawere, Matthew Mandioma, Moses Gunda, George Saungweme, Jan

Ferreira, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyaude, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Aiden Burnett, Njabulo Ndlovu, Kudakwashe Kazembe, Hilton Mudariki, Ernest

Mudzengerere, Brendon Mandivenga, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Chibuwe Ngoni, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Matthew McNab,

Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Rufaro Chikwaira, Wesley Chiromo.