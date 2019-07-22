R Kelly happy in solitary confinement

LONDON — R Kelly is happy to have been put in solitary confinement in jail because he fears someone will try to kill him.

The disgraced singer is currently behind bars after being denied bail by a judge last week but he’s told his lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, that he doesn’t mind

being in solitary confinement in federal prison because he feels safer as he’s aware other inmates know he’s been accused of sex crimes involving underage

girls.

However, his attorney told TMZ that the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker being in solitary could be problematic because he has no one to lean on for support or

help.

Kelly is unable to read or write, so that makes even basic tasks, such as what is on the commissary list, incredibly difficult. Whereas prisoners typically

have access to the phone at all times, the Ignition singer can make calls for a total of 15 minutes a month to speak with family and friends. There is also no

access to the TV or internet.

