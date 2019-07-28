Top Menu



Man charged with stock theft

July 28, 2019

NIZBERT MOYO

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a cow in Umguza.

Gift Ncube allegedly stole the cow from a plot in the area and slaughtered it at Denver Farm, while in the company of an accomplice who has since died.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Stephen Ndlovu facing four counts of stock theft.

He was remanded in custody to August 7

Prosecutors told the court that police failed to recover anything. The two were arrested by villagers who handed them over to the police.

