Pasi new Sables Trust chairperson as Mlotshwa steps down

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa has stepped down as chairman of the Sables Trust to focus on his new role at the country’s supreme sports governing body.

The Harare lawyer announced his decision to step down from the Sables Trust last week before confirming the appointment of fellow lawyer Itai Pasi as the new chairperson of the welfare body set up to help mobilise resources for the country’s flagship national rugby team.

“Ms Itai Pasi is the new Sables Trust chairperson. I have stepped down as the founder of the Trust and chairman, thereof, because the Sports and Recreation Act and Regulations do not allow its board members to be members of subordinate sporting bodies,” Mlotshwa said.

“I also stepped down as chairman of the Wingate Power Boat Club and member of its management committee. Titan Law and its associate’s entities will continue to finance the Sables Trust nonetheless.”

Mlotshwa, a devout rugby fan and sponsor over the last couple of seasons, spearheaded the formation of the Sables through his law firm Titan Law in 2017 to help the national men’s rugby side with everything from finance to logistics and planning.

“The Trust has seen the Sables brand and profile grow over this period of time. Whilst there was disappointment over failing to qualify for the Rugby World Cup set for this year, the Trust was able to retain high-profile coaches such as Peter de Villiers and remunerate him at standards commensurate with international norms. The Trust has been able to attract respected sporting brands such as Canterbury and more recently BLK,” he said.

This year, the Trust, underwritten largely by international exploration and mining resources development group, Zerttew Resources, as well as Portnex International and Titan Law, ensured the participation of the Zimbabwe Academy in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge in South Africa.

Over 40 players and their technical staff have been based in Cape Town over a 10-week period as the national side embarks on a rebuilding phase in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

“It was no mean feat to send over 40 players to Cape Town for two months to compete in the Supersport Challenge. This was financed by the Sables Trust; as is the current Victoria Cup. The Trust can claim credit for enticing Machinery Exchange to adopt the ground at Harare Sports Club, now known as Machinery Exchange Rugby Ground,” Mlotshwa said.

He backed the incoming chairperson, Pasi, to take the take the Sables to another level in terms of their welfare and preparations ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

“I believe thoroughly that Ms Pasi, with her corporate experience and network, will bring a fresh and exciting dimension to the Sables Trust. In my discussions with her, she has been absolutely motivated by the desire to take the Sables to another level in terms of their welfare and preparations. I wish her the very best, and she has my firm’s total continued financial support for the Sables Trust,” Mlotshwa said.

Pasi (33) is the co-founding partner of Mushoriwa Pasi Corporate Attorneys, which was established in April 2016.

The firm specialises in corporate and commercial law and has successfully completed transactions in the energy, mining, property and financial markets space.

In 2017, Pasi was awarded the Outstanding Advocate and Legal Leader of the Year award at the Megafest Women’s Awards 2017.