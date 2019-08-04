FC Platinum, CAPS in thrilling draw

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum and CAPS United settled for a share of spoils following an entertaining 0-0 draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

It was unbearably tense in the final moments as both sides prodded for the elusive goal.

FC Platinum came into the match with tails up, needing a morale booster ahead of their CAF Champions clash against Malawian outfit Nyasa Bullets next weekend,

but CAPS United put up solid performance to force a draw.

The defending champions have not won against CAPS since 2014, and without Norman Mapeza who is on sick leave, the platinum miners fluffed so many opportunities that could have helped them solidify their lead on the log table.

Nonetheless, in the end it was a balanced battle of wits as both sides put up impressive displays in an attempt to bounce back to winning ways, having lost

their previous matches.

FC Platinum lost to Black Rhinos while CAPS United fell at the hands of Ngezi Platinum.

The platinum miners had more chances at goal, but they failed to bury them.

New recruit Tawana Chikore had the first good chance in the first half when his well-taken free-kick at the edge of the box forced an acrobatic save from CAPS

United goalie Prosper Chigumba.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere, who is back from an unsuccessful stint in South Africa, failed to convert on the rebound.

Meanwhile, the CAPS backline had a torrid time to contain 19-year-old Keith Madera, who was impressive.

At one moment the pint-sized forward worked his way past gangly Justice Jangano and Spencer Masunda to pick Devon Chafa unmarked in the box, whose powerful

strike smashed the crossbar.

CAPS almost scored moments before half-time when Dominic Chungwa got to the end of a delightful cross whipped in by Valentine Musarurwa. However, Rainsome

Pavari timely interception proved vital in denying Makepekepe a goal.

FC Platinum stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe was satisfied with a share of the spoils.

“It was a big game for us, all in all the boys did well except failing to bury those oppurtunities we got,” said Sweswe.

“It’s part of the game, if you follow the statistics against CAPS United, you will see that we drew most of the games so what we have to do next is to work hard.

“We have a bigger task ahead of us so we must be prepared.”

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe noted a significant improvement in his side’s performance compared to their previous encounter.

“In terms of performance, it’s a complete opposite of what we did last week. The improvement is what helped us get a point today. A lot of things got well for

us today. Tactically, we did well,” said Chitembwe.

“We did our homework and at the end of the day, we can’t complain about this result because we are coming from a loss.”

“I am happy with the response and hope, we further improve going forward.”

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: FC Platinum 0-0 CAPS United, Dynamos 1-1 Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Harare City, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Hwange, Manica Diamonds 0-2 Black Rhinos,

Herentals 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Wednesday: Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Tel One v Chicken Inn (TBA)