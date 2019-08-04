Gumbo taking it easy

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS’ interim coach Rahman Gumbo has told his boys to go out and enjoy themselves when they host Mauritius in the second round second leg of the African Nations Championships (Chan) at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Gumbo, who took over from Sunday Chidzambga, said he was aware Mauritius might be bringing in a new squad from the one the Warriors walloped 4-0 on their home turf last Monday.

He, however, urged his charges not to put themselves under pressure.

“They should go and enjoy the game. Mauritius might have a new squad this time around and some of my boys are new in the Warriors’ set-up and it’s their chance

to prove themselves,” Gumbo said.

Gumbo said it was unfortunate that Joel “Josta” Ngodzo was still without a valid passport and he will not be part of the team that takes on Mauritius.

“It is unfortunate that Josta has not acquired his passport, but we are working around the clock that by the time we qualify he would have obtained the travel

document. But it was irresponsible on his part,” Gumbo said.

FC Platinum defensive link man Kelvin Madzongwe who did not travel to Mauritius is part of the team so is Chicken Inn’s striker Obriel Chirinda.

Madzongwe had his passport renewed.

The Warriors carry a healthy away win and have been camped in Harare, travelling by road on Friday from the capital to Bulawayo and arrived in the City of

Kings late in the afternoon.

They had a feel of the match venue yesterday morning before they engage the Indian Ocean islanders today.

A brace apiece by Leeroy Mavunga and Never Tigere was all the Warriors needed to dispatch the Mauritians for the comfortable lead to ensure their easy passage

to the final qualifier of the tournament.

If the Warriors sail past Mauritius they meet either Lesotho or South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the final qualifier for the Chan finals set for Cameroon

between January and February next year.

Lesotho beat Bafana Bafana 3-2 at home Setsoto Stadium in Maseru last weekend in the first leg and clash in the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium in

Johannesburg today.