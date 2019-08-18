Chamisa, ED need to compromise: Coltart

BY STAFF REPORTER
MDC treasurer general David Coltart has said there is need for both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the opposition party’s leader Nelson Chamisa to drop their hardline positions if genuine dialogue about the country’s political crisis is to take off.
Mnangagwa last week rejected Chamisa’s demands for a neutral mediator to help broker dialogue over last year’s disputed elections.
Coltart told Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor that the two should park their tough demands if there was
to be any dialogue.
“I think both leaders have to park that issue. In other words, Emmerson Mnangagwa mustn’t be insisting that he be recognised,” he said.
“Nelson Chamisa must say okay, I dispute that, but I am going to park this issue for the national interest so that we can get to the substantive issue because
if both stand on their respective positions, it’s going to be difficult for dialogue to be pursued.”
Coltart said the new MDC leadership was committed to helping Zimbabwe solve its problems.
“So what the public needs to understand is that there is a consensus that we are committed to stabilising the country and to take the country through
meaningful dialogue,” he said. “What we believe though is that the playing field is uneven at present. We think — and I think justifiably — there are two
dominant political parties in the country and two dominant political leaders, Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa, and this is borne out of the election
results.”
He said the dialogue must be primarily between the MDC and Zanu FP based on the outcome of last year’s elections.
“That’s not to say other players can’t have a seat at the table, but in reality they are not the powerful political players, they don’t deliver the massive
constituencies,” he said.
“So the dialogue has to be primarily between those two parties and two leaders.
“But it cannot be a walk-down. Both of the protagonists need a neutral interlocutor who can ensure that there is fair play. A neutral referee or umpire.”
Former South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were the mediators when Zanu PF and MDC agreed to form an inclusive government in 2009 following
another disputed election.
There is no rule that says a losing candidate in an election has to be talked to by the winner. The constitution is very clear on that one. Any winning candidate is given a clear mandate to form the government which leads the nation for the next five year full term after which we ready ourselves for the next plebiscite. Mnangagwa should cary on with his work and stop paying attention to these distracting tactics by David Coltart and his so called opposion political whatever. Zimbabweans just need to adhere to lawfuly set out rules and regulations in everything we do and things will be fine. The only thing I encourage the opposition is to stop engaging in distabilising activities and should call for the removal of Mdc crafted sanctions on our country and there is no beter dialogue than that. Western sanctions must go today right now and we can then start to look at you with a bit of trust and respect. We need a genuine opposition here not anything representing neocolonial oppresive interests.
The last dialogue gifted a cabinet post to Coltart. He has motivation over and above desire to revitalise notions of white supremacy, subtly or otherwise.
In truth, the whole system is a colonial legacy no longer fit for purpose, even where it was fashioned. So called party politics, rule of law, democratic elections, parliaments, constitutions you name it, the whole edifice, is ready to fall and only being held together by military hegemony of victors of WWII.
What Zimbabweans need most is a mature sense of identity, independence, unity with fellow Bantu and self belief, a little stoicism to counter the effects of the fall out with handlers, and grit to fashion a New World Order. Yes We Can.
Icho!
