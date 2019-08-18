Top Menu



Man accused of stealing wheelbarrow

August 18, 2019 in Local, News

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a wheelbarrow he had borrowed from a neighbour.

Thamsanqa Maseko (28) from Nguboyenja suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu last Wednesday facing theft charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to August 19.

The value of the stolen property was RTGS$400 and nothing was recovered .

Prosecutors said on August 10, Maseko allegedly borrowed the wheelbarrow from Paul Khumalo saying he would return it the same day after use.

Maseko did not return the wheelbarrow as promised until Khumalo reported him to the police.

NIZBERT MOYO

