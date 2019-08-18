Strugglers in four-goal thriller

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TelOne…………………………. (1) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs…………… (1) 2

RELEGATION-haunted clubs TelOne and Bulawayo Chiefs salvaged a point each after they could not be separated after playing out a four-goal thriller at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

TelOne drew first blood in the seventh minute through Jacob Muzokomba while Chiefs restored parity 15 minutes later through Hugh Chikoza, who dispossessed Frankson Bushiri in the box

before calmly slotting the ball home past Raphael Pitisi.

Action continued to swing from one end to the other until the final whistle when Bulawayo Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Marvelous impeded Chikoza in the box, which Arthur Musiiwa

converted.

And with Chiefs seemingly on course to record only their fourth win of the season, TelOne were awarded a penalty, which David Temwanjira buried with ease.

TelOne technical manager Joel Lupahla heaved a sigh of relief after the share of spoils.

“I thought we would win especially considering that we were playing a team that is also struggling,” Lupahla said.

“We had chances and we could have killed off the game in the first half. It is unfortunate that we did not manage to win, which is what we are looking for since we have gone for so

many games without a win.”

His counterpart Farai Tawachera was disappointed that his side lost focus when they looked destined for a win.

“It’s part of the game. We dominated play especially in the second half. For us, the turning point was that penalty kick. The boys relaxed and thought we had the game in our hands only

to see them also get a penalty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahman Gumbo, who is set to be appointed TelOne head coach, was watching from the stands as the Wifi Boys continued their dreadful run.