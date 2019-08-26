Redcliff MP embarks on projects

Brenna Matendere

Redcliff MP Lloyd Mukapiko has rolled out a number of projects to improve livelihooods of people in the peri-urban constituency using the Constituency Development Fund.

Mukapiko last week completed a project to drill a borehole in the water crisis-ridden suburb of Rutendo.

He also donated building materials worth thousands of dollars to schools that have been struggling with dilapidated infrastructure since independence in 1980.

Mukapiko said the borehole would serve a population of over 2 000 people in Redcliff’s ward 5 who have been struggling to get clean potable water.

“Our council is struggling to supply water to the community, so the borehole is going to supplement supplies,” he said. “The council is supplying water to Redcliff for a maximum of three days in a week and people did not have an alternative source.”

Mukapiko also donated 50 bags of cement each to Lions Primary School and Grasslands Primary School in the same ward.