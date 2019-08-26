Woman swindles neighbour of US$5K

NIZBERT MOYO

A Bulawayo woman was arrested for allegedly swindling her neighbour of US$5 000 after she promised to secure a scholarship in China.

Nobuhle Mazula (60), from Mahatshula South, was not asked to plead to fraud charges when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ulikile Ndlovu last Thursday.

She was granted $100 bail and remanded out of custody to August 29.

Prosecutors said sometime in March, Mazula promised Chelesile Nyathi that she would organise a scholarship in China for her neighbour’s daughter.

Nyathi gave Mazula US$5 000 to facilitate the scholarship. However, Mazula failed to secure the scholarship and refused to pay back the money, leading to her arrest.