TelOne ease relegation fears

BY TERRY MADYAUTA in gweru

TelOne…………………………. (1) 1

Ngezi Platinum……………. (0) 0

TELONE kept their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League survival hopes very much alive after edging Ngezi Platinum Stars in an ill-tempered encounter at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

The home side has been on a recovery path since the arrival of Rahman Gumbo as they have gone for five games unbeaten at home, but indiscipline almost cost them as they finished the match with 10 men.

Forward Tafadzwa Sibanda and kit manager Jones Manduna were red-carded, while Ngezi Platinum’s Donald Teguru was also

sent off late in regulation time as referee Allan Basvi tried to stamp his authority throughout the encounter.

Nonetheless, it was Jacob Muzokomba who scored the solitary goal from a penalty that had been conceded by Ariel Makopa in

the 16th minute.

But just like in their previous home games, there would be drama, exactly 10 minutes after their goal, the WiFi Boys

were reduced to 10 men when Tafadzwa Sibanda was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Manduna was also red-carded for invading the Ngezi Platinum technical area to provoke the Erol Akbay-led technical team.

Teguru also saw red moments before the final whistle.

Akbay was livid after the game.

“It was a poor performance on our part because we only played for 10 minutes and the rest of the game, we were doing

nothing,” he said.

“I cannot comment much about the officiating though I felt it was not a penalty, because clearly no one was impeded.”

Gumbo said they were turning Ascot into a fortress.

“We were not that good, but what we really wanted happened. We need to keep getting points. I came here to instill

confidence in these players and so far I am happy with the progress and level of confidence as well as commitment.”

With the other relegation candidates still to play, TelOne moved to 13th position with 24 points.

Teams:

TelOne: R Pitisi, M Chigumba, J Jam, T Nyabinde, C Mutero, I Zambezi, E Zinyama, K Nadolo, F Nkala (F Bushiri 40’), J

Muzokomba (B Sibanda 74’), T Sibanda.

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, B Mtigo (J Nguluve 88’), M Mlilo, P Moyo, D Teguru, K Murera, T Mabvura, Q Amini (B Sahondo

75’), M Mushonga, F Mukarati, A Makopa.