Winning start for Dhlakama

By Sports Reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars………. (1) 2

Mushowani Stars…………………..0

RODWELL Dhlakama enjoyed a winning start as Ngezi Platinum Stars’ interim head coach with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mushowani Stars in the opening round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Baobab yesterday.

The nomadic former Young Warriors coach was thrust into the head coach’s role after Dutchman Elroy Akb was sensationally sacked recently and he managed to get his tenure off to a good start by guiding the Mhondoro-based side to the quarter-finals of the country’s premier cup competition.

The duo of Tichaona Mabvura and Bruno Mtigo scored a goal each either side of the half to secure the much-needed win despite an unconvincing show by the home side.

“As your first game you will be a bit anxious, but the win has left me a bit relieved. It was not a convincing display, but there is nothing like a bad win. I am happy with the win,” he said.

“I have worked with the majority of the guys before and had to make some tactical changes and I am happy it paid off,” said Dhlakama.

Despite having the disadvantage of playing away from home, Mushowani Stars enjoyed the better start to the match as they dominated the early stages of the contest.

However, despite their dominance the Bindura-based side were let down by their finishing after failing to convert some good chances.

“The guys played well and I think we were not clinical upfront and that was our major let-down,” said Newman Mushipe, the Mushowani Stars coach.

Mushowani could have grabbed the lead as early as the 13th minute but defender Chelsea Nyakope failed to connect a Sylon Chikwengwere cross.

They were immediately made to pay for that missed chance as Ngezi scored the opener from the next passage of play.

Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper Nelson Chadya found Donald Teguru who outpaced his markers on the right flank before crossing the ball for the club’s new captain Mabvura who calmly put the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Mushowani missed a good opportunity to equalise in the 34th minute when Clemence Zimhondi shot weakly towards goal after finding himself in a scoring position.

Ngezi had another lucky break; five minutes into the second half after Mushowani Stars had a goal disallowed for an offside after Chikwerengwe headed in a rebound off Chelsea Nyakope’s long-range shot.

The home side had to wait until the 81st minute to score the second goal through Mtigo’s long-range strike which effectively sealed their passage to the next round.