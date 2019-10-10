How to Become Cisco CCNA R&S Certified through 200-125 Exam and by Using PrepAway Exam Dumps

There are several contributing factors to the success of a company and one of them is a well-defined business network. An effective business network allows all employees in your company to connect with each other, to business partners and customers they serve.

But how exactly does it work? Or rather, where is your company’s software actually located? The best explanation for that lies with the network communication experts. This explains why routing and switching skills are in high demand today like never before.

In this post, we highlight everything you may need to know about the most Cisco sought-after certification across small and big companies alike– the CCNA Routing and Switching (CCNA R&S) credential here .

Without much ado, let’s get started.

The Cisco Professional Certification Program

The Cisco certification track starts with the entry-level CCENT certification. This credential befits aspiring IT professionals looking to kick-start their career in the industry. Then comes the Associate-level credentials that authenticate your foundational networking knowledge and skills.

Some of the most popular associate level credentials include the CCNA R&S certification, CCNA Security, and CCNA Data Center among the rest.

Professional level Cisco credentials suit IT professionals with several years of experience under their belt. These certifications validate more proficiency in advanced networking skills. The Cisco certification path is completed by the Expert and the Architect level certifications both of which are widely recognized as the highest achievable Cisco credentials.

Since this post is dedicated to the mentioned Cisco CCNA R&S certification and 200-125 exam, let’s dwell on it.

Cisco CCNA R&S Certification Overview

The CCNA R&S certification verifies your skills and ability to install, configure, operate and troubleshoot routed and switched networks. It also validates your knowledge and skills to work with the modern technologies.

Given the recent changes in the role of a core network engineer, the latest CCNA R&S curriculum also covers several networking protocols such as VLANs, Ethernet, and Routing Information Protocol Version 2 among the rest.

Benefits of the Cisco CCNA R&S Certification

Attaining the CCNA R&S certification shows that you are well equipped to assume the networking role in your company. Thus, it acts as your secret weapon for climbing the corporate ladder.

That said, some of the specialized job roles that employ the CCNA R&S knowledge include Network Administrator, Network Analyst, and Systems Administrator, Network Engineer.

How to Become Cisco CCNA R&S Certified?

Cisco provides two paths to becoming CCNA R&S certified. Firstly, you can take and pass two required exams, Cisco 100-105 ICND1 and 200-105 ICND2.

Alternatively, you can register for and pass the composite exam, Cisco 200-125 to attain the same certification. This article is focused on the second option so read on to find more information about the Cisco 200-125 CCNA test.

Overview of the Cisco 200-125 CCNA Exam

200-125 exam is a 90-minute duration test that presents 60-70 questions that you need to complete within 90 minutes. As already mentioned, this exam is a composite test, meaning, it merges the content of both the Cisco 100-105 ICND1 and 200-105 ICND2 exams into one. It should be mentioned that 200-125 test is currently offered in the English and Japanese languages.

Cisco 200-125 Exam Details

The CCNA R&S composite exam tests a variety of skills related to the routing and switching domain. These include LAN Switching Technologies, Network Fundamentals, WAN Technologies, IPv4 and IPv6 Routing Technologies, Infrastructure Management, Infrastructure Security, and Infrastructure Services.

Cisco CCNA Exam Study Options

For many candidates, passing the CCNA 200-125 exam is always more challenging than passing the two standalone tests. So, if you choose to tread this path then you’ll doubtless need effective study materials.

Below, find a few study options featured on the Cisco official website to help you get started on the right foot.

Practice

Practicing your routing knowledge and skills using one of Cisco’s lab environments is one of the most effective ways to master the exam concepts. This option helps sharpen your skills in readiness for the real test.

Training Library

Cisco offers an effective yet easy-to-use training library with everything you may need for the CCNA R&S exam success. From interactive courses to tons of reference materials and lab environments, the training library is one of the most effective study options you can ever get.

Classroom Training

Cisco authorized training partners provide Cisco’s courses to exam candidates around the world. This option enables you to interact with competent instructors who take pride in helping candidates realize their career goals.

Other Self-Study Options – Use PrepAway!

PrepAway gives you flexibility in choosing your preferred study materials by providing effective resources including free practice test questions, the premium bundle as well as the ETE Software.

The 200-125 Premium Bundle is an excellent tool that is tailored to suit your training needs. This tool is made up of a training course for exam 200-125, a study guide and a premium file to guarantee excellence on your first try.

Also, be sure to check out the ETE Exam Simulator that is known to simulate the real exam testing environment to improve your chances of success in the test.

Exam Scheduling

Like most of the Cisco exams, feel free to schedule your 200-125 exam through the Pearson VUE website as soon as you complete your training. Of course, this should come after paying the entire exam fee worth $325.

Conclusion

Routing and switching are two vital skills in the modern-day IT industry and it goes without saying that the Cisco CCNA R&S certification is essential for your career in IT. Here’s to hope that the highlighted tips will help you pass 200-125 exam easily and bring your career goals to fruition. Never forget that the PrepAway website with its exam dumps is committed to helping exam candidates certify with ease by offering helpful training materials for cheap. Good luck in your exams!