Zimbabwe commemorates Global Handwashing Day in Mutare District

In a keynote address read on behalf of The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Perence Shiri government said their top priority was the provision of clean water including hygiene practices.

He said: “Water, Sanitation and Hygiene are not only a right, but also key drivers of the country’s economic growth. Government of Zimbabwe recognises these rights as enshrined these rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Amendment No. 20 section 77 that says, ‘Every person has a right to safe, clean and portable water and sufficient water and food.’

The minister added that he was aware that as a country, Zimbabwe missed the Millennium Development Goals for water and sanitation and meeting the SDG 6 target.

“I am informed that only 34 percent of our rural population have access to basic sanitation whilst urban areas are at 43 percent. Improved water supply coverage is at 78 percent nationally and 68 percent in the rural areas. What is more shocking is the percentage of our rural population that defecate in the open, which stands at 22 percent nationally and 31 percent in the rural areas.

“This picture of the water and sanitation coverage requires a major policy shift if we are to meet the SDG targets in general to improve the health status of our rural population.”

During the commemoration, which was attended by senior government officials, development partners and residents of Mutsago Village, a tour of the village that was declared open defecation free also showed how the work around promoting hygiene practices was bearing fruits.

Students took time to use theatre, poetry, dance and song to educate people on the importance of washing hands and adhering to hygiene practices.