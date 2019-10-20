All-divas festival comes to Harare

By KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Rooftop Promotions’ Theatre in The Park will next weekend host a three-day pan-African Women, Wine and Words Festival (WWWFest), which will see artistes from 51 African countries taking part.

The festival will run from October 24 to 26, 2019.

Activities will include live performances, talk shows, workshops; fashion shows, children’s games, exhibition and readings among other live events.

The aim of the festival is to advocate for Africa with a strong culture identity, common heritage, values and ethics for a continent whose development is people-driven relying on the potential offered by African people, especially women and youth caring for the children.

The 2019 edition will feature artistes and artisans from Zimbabwe, Africa and diaspora as well as some international acts.

In addition to performances, WWWFest will carry on its tradition of fiery conversations relating to the African female condition.

Notable artiste will include Zimbabwean Germany-based mbira maestro Stella Chiweshe, Shantilo from Botswana, Refiilwe Nkomo (South Africa) and Carol Anande from Tanzania.

“Women, Wine and Words Festival has now been designed with a pan-African outlook, this speak to the African Unions’ narrative of the creative sector as a bastion for social change and development,” said Theatre in The Park director Daves Guzha.

“The festival becomes an opportunity for all Africans to speak and commune with each other.

“This is also the only pan-African festival, which brings women artistes together for a common cause to tell the African stories through exhibition and performances.

“Of interest, it will be leading transgender artists from Botswana and Senegal, who will grace the WWWFest and tell their own stories, experience and difficulties they faced in their respective countries about their sexual orientation.”

Guzha said invited guests include policy makers, women activists, church and traditional leaders who are expected to join the sexuality debate.

The WWWFest pilot project started last year as a segment within Zimbabwe’s second biggest festival Intwasa Arts Festival in Bulawayo.

“What started off as a one-day festival has now radically grown into a three-day festival with huge participation interest from across the entire African continent and diaspora,” Guzha said.